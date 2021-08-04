LOVELL — This August the Friends of Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library will raffle off 10 signed Stephen King books.

Tickets are now on sale and a live online drawing is set for 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 1. Tickets cost $15 for one, $30 for three and $10 for each ticket thereafter.

One winning ticket per individual (If we draw your name a second time we will put it aside, so we encourage you to buy tickets for your friends and family!) and we will choose the title of the book.





Tickets are available at the library, through our website www.friendsofhobbslibrary.org, via PayPal and at our Arts & Artisans Fair on Aug. 21 at New Suncook School in Lovell.

All proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Hobbs Memorial Library.