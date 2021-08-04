Northern Light Acadia Hospital is pleased to share that they are Maine’s third-place recipient of the Red Sox Foundation’s IMPACT Awards. The Red Sox Foundation will award a $2,000 grant to Acadia Hospital to bolster their efforts to provide mental health and wellness resources to children and adolescents through the Acadia CARES Program. The IMPACT Awards focus on organizations that have demonstrated deep impact in raising awareness and improving the mental health outcomes of young adults in their community.

The grant will be used to expand the reach of Acadia CARES statewide to additional schools and nonprofit organizations, clinics, primary care practices, and community agencies that engage with youth. To scale Acadia CARES, funding is needed to assemble at least 800 additional packages for distribution. The Red Sox Foundation award will help this important work move forward.

Acadia Hospital was awarded this grant because employees, community members, and others took the time to vote for Acadia CARES on the Red Sox Foundation’s IMPACT website, and they wish to thank everyone who helped make this grant a reality.



Learn more about Northern Light Acadia Hospital’s award-winning Acadia CARES campaign at northernlighthealth.org/AcadiaCares.