MONHEGAN ISLAND – The Monhegan Museum of Art & History is pleased to launch self-guided virtual tours of its exhibitions and architecture on Monhegan Island. These tours expand opportunities for visitors to experience the Monhegan Lighthouse, art and history exhibits in the former homes of the Monhegan Light Keeper and Assistant Light Keeper, as well as the Rockwell Kent – James Fitzgerald Historic Home and Studio. Monhegan’s remote location 10 miles off the coast of Maine is a huge attraction for many visitors, but it can make the island inaccessible to some.

With the Museum’s exhibits open on a seasonal basis from June 24 through Sept. 30, these virtual tours are an important step toward making the Museum more accessible to a wider audience throughout the year. The virtual tours were created by Rockland photographer David Clough with the Matterport 3D platform, and offer 360-degree views of the buildings and exhibit spaces that create an immersive digital experience for the viewer. The Museum plans to expand its virtual tours by using the technology to tag art, artefacts, buildings and places with additional information. Visit https://monheganmuseum.org/virtual-tours/ to experience a virtual tour.

The Museum’s major summer show “Cape Ann and Monhegan Island Vistas: Contrasted New England Art Colonies,” on view through Sept. 30, is also included in the virtual tours. The exhibition explores the relationship between the art colonies of Monhegan, Maine and Cape Ann, Massachusetts. These locations, separated by a hundred miles of ocean, became important crossroads in the history of American art as they hosted many major artists through the years. Figures such as Theresa Bernstein, Eric Hudson, Leon Kroll, Hayley Lever, James Fitzgerald, Lester Stevens, Don Stone, Stow Wengenroth and others visited, and sometimes lived, in both locations. Co-organized with the Cape Ann Museum, the show pairs work from both Monhegan and Cape Ann by these and other artists.

The Monhegan Museum of Art & History is located in the historic Monhegan Island Light Station, 12 miles off the coast of Maine. The Monhegan Light Keeper’s House contains exhibits about the island’s history, art, and nature; and the Assistant Keeper’s House holds a gallery that features exhibitions from the museum’s art collection, which spans more than 160 years. Additionally, the Rockwell Kent/James Fitzgerald Historic Artists’ Home and Studio display a collection of works by Fitzgerald. The museum is open daily from June 24 through Sept. 30, during which time the Kent/Fitzgerald Home and Studio are open three days a week and by appointment. For more visit www.monheganmuseum.org.