Bay Chamber Concerts pulls back the curtain on another season of live programming beginning Aug. 4 and running through the 22nd. An encompassing series of concerts, Bay Chamber is presenting familiar favorites such as Candlelit Baroque on Aug. 13 at the First Congregational Church in Camden alongside concerts featuring much-loved classical chamber music, as well as new compositions, genre defying ensembles and collaborations, a film screening with live music, and free outdoor community performances. With more than 40 artists and over 20 concerts, Bay Chamber’s summer series and Screen Door Music Festival represent a dynamic and exciting line up of events. New this season is their pricing structure which includes a sliding scale option for 21 and under and affordable tickets for young adults and adults. With these reductions in pricing, Bay Chamber aims to make concert programming more accessible to all community members.

The Screen Door Music Festival, held at the Camden Public Library Amphitheatre Aug. 18-22, features three or four concerts a day all centering on a theme of tenderness. Introducing new friends and old, the festival features everything from the exquisite precision of the Rolston String Quartet to The Westerlies, an eclectic and exhilarating brass ensemble, the familiar Bach for Breakfast series exploring the influences and inheritors of J.S. Bach, to INVOKE, a string ensemble that defies categorization and enthusiastically embraces a myriad of different styles of music. This season, there is something for everyone, including free programming on Camden Village Green, and a free children’s concert Sunday, Aug. 22. For more information on programs and tickets visit their website at www.baychamber.org.

The Screen Door Festival is made possible, in part, by support from the Maine Office of Tourism.

For more information on Bay Chamber Concerts and Music school, please visit baychamber.org or call 207-236-2823.