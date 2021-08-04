SACO — A large collection box in the lobby of Most Holy Trinity Church, located on 271 Main Street in Saco, will soon be filled with crutches, canes and wheelchairs to help fill the hearts and needs of Africans without access to reliable mobility devices.

“Once our boxes are filled, we can call Saco Rotary to come and empty them so new donations can be placed inside,” said Bonnie Buechs, social justice chairperson for Good Shepherd Parish, of which Most Holy Trinity Church is a part.

The process is part of Good Shepherd Parish’s support of “Crutches 4 Africa,” an organization that has collected, shipped, and distributed over 160,000 mobility devices to more than 20 African countries.





“While in Uganda in 2005, I saw people who had survived the disease of polio. Often, they are rejected in their communities,” said Dave Talbot, founder of “Crutches 4 Africa.” “I realized that many people have a lightly-used mobility device they no longer need from a twisted ankle, ski accident, or operation. I saw crutches at garage sales, in dumpsters and, unfortunately, in containers headed to landfills. I knew that I had to do something.”

“Crutches 4 Africa” was born, and plenty of benevolent groups across the country were quick to respond with support for the cause, including Good Shepherd Parish, which continually encourages donations from parishioners and community members in Saco, Biddeford, Lyman, and Old Orchard Beach. This year’s collection will run through the month of September.

“We’ve done this for many years,” said Buechs. “Their mission is to deliver the mobility devices and distribute them for free regardless of a person’s race, gender, tribe, age, or religion. This project makes a huge difference for so many people and we are glad to offer a little helping hand.”

To make a donation, simply bring a mobility device to the lobby of Most Holy Trinity Church in Saco. For more information, contact Good Shepherd Parish at 207-282-3321.