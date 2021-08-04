Open tryouts for dramatic comedy on Aug. 7 and 9

BELFAST — Belfast Maskers Artistic Director Meg Nickerson will direct the theater’s next play “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” by Dale Wasserman, to run Oct. 14-24. Auditions will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. and Monday, Aug. 9 at 6 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street. Anyone interested may try out. No advance preparation is necessary as there will be cold readings from the play script.

The play is a dramatic comedy about hope, friendship, and the eternal human desire to control one’s own destiny. There are parts for 12 men (ages 20s-60s) and four women (ages 20s-50s).

Audiences may remember the 1975 movie starring Jack Nicholson, Louise Fletcher and Will Sampson. It won all five major Academy Award categories: Best Picture, Actor, Actress, Director and Screenplay. Kirk Douglas originated the lead role on Broadway in 1963. Both scripts were based on the 1962 book by Ken Kesey, about Randle McMurphy, a charming criminal who pleads insanity to avoid a prison sentence. He is placed in a mental institution where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the frightened patients.





Parts are available for Randle McMurphy (late 20s-40s) a gambler, con man, and brawler; Chief Bromden (age 30-60), the narrator, a native American who has been in the mental hospital for 10 years; Nurse Ratched (late 30s-50) the iron-handed head of the hospital ward, a former army nurse; Dale Harding (30s-60s) an acerbic, college-educated patient; Billy Bibbit (20s–30s) shy, stuttering, fearful; Dr. Spivey (30s–60s) the ward’s mild-mannered M.D.; Charles Cheswick (20s-30s) much talk and little action; hospital aides Warren, Williams (both 20s-40s) and Turkle (50s–70s); Nurse Flynn (20s-30s) deeply religious, fearful; Candy Starr (late 20s-30s) a beautiful, carefree prostitute; Sandra (30-40) an older prostitute; Martini (20s-60s) suffers from delusional hallucinations; Scanlon (20s-60s) a patient like McMurphy who was involuntarily committed; Ruckly (20s-70s) a patient who has been lobotomized. Ages are approximate.

Belfast Maskers also needs volunteers to help behind the scenes on stage management, set design and building, costumes, props, running crew, sound, lights, taking tickets, making refreshments, putting up posters, helping with administrative tasks, information technology and light building maintenance. For more information call 207-619-3256 or email maskermeg@gmail.com.