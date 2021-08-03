The Maine Turnpike Authority wants to hear from you about the proposed toll increases.

The rate hike is meant to offset losses caused by the pandemic.

Under the current plan, rates at the York Toll Plaza would go up from $3 to $4 for a passenger car.





The Maine EZ Pass rate per mile will also go up from 7.7 cents to 8 cents.

The authority has not raised tolls in nearly nine years but has said now is the time.

“They’re paying $2.20 for that trip and so what it’s going to go to now with the change to the EZ Pass rate is $2.25 so they’re paying 5 cents extra even though traffic is starting to come back, it’s not. It doesn’t fill the whole from what we lost in 2020 and what we lost in the beginning of 2021,” said Erin Courtney, the authority’s public outreach manager.

Tuesday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. at the Turnpike Maintenance Facility in York. Members of the public can attend in person or virtually.