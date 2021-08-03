OLD TOWN, Maine — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will hold a weekly open house on 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday evenings in August at the Rogers Farm Demonstration Garden, 914 Bennoch Road.

Visitors can take self-guided tours of more than 20 gardens that demonstrate research-based sustainable gardening practices. Maintained by UMaine Extension Master Gardener Volunteers since 1994, the demonstration garden at Rogers Farm features creative theme gardens, unique and native plant varieties, and vegetable production plots. Extension staff and Master Gardener Volunteers will be available to answer questions. There also will be a gift from the garden for visitors to take home.



The events are free and will be held rain or shine. No registration is required. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Kate Garland at 207-942-7396 or katherine.garland@maine.edu. More information also is available on the program webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/penobscot/home-gardening/rogers-farm/.