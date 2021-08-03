CAMDEN — The Shotwell Drive-In’s Summer Series continues with a film by Kevin Macdonald documenting the life of Bob Marley, “Marley,” on Thursday, Aug. 5, and a Secret Summer Screening, Saturday, Aug. 7. Both screenings will start at 8 p.m.

“Marley” is a documentary-biographical film that received critical acclaim upon release in 2012. Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language, song. On what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin Macdonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist.

The Shotwell is thrilled to announce a sneak preview screening of one of the year’s most anticipated films, directed by a husband and wife powerhouse team … who also happen to be alumni of the Camden International Film Festival! The filmmakers will be in attendance at this special, under-wraps show. Don’t miss it! This film is rated R.



The Shotwell Summer Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open an hour before the scheduled start time. Please arrive at least 15 minutes early. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Restrooms are available on site.