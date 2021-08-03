ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Maine Community Foundation’s Investing in Leaders of Color Program seeks proposals.

The ILOC program is designed for nine people of color in leadership positions at nonprofit organizations that serve communities of color and promote racial equity in Maine. The program offers one-on-one coaching, a professional development stipend, and support for operating costs. The maximum grant awarded through the program to organizations is $6,950.

Online applications are due Sept. 15. Applicants will be notified of final decisions in mid-November. Full guidelines, application, and a list of 2020 grant recipients are available at www.mainecf.org.





The ILOC program is part of MaineCF’s racial equity strategic work, which is building the field of people and organizations to increase the quality of life for all Maine people. “Nonprofit leaders of color are core drivers of racial equity work in Maine,” says Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. “The goal of the ILOC Program is to support nonprofit leaders of color and their organizations.”

If you have questions about the Investing in Leaders of Color Program, please contact Aponte C. by email at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or by phone at 207-761-2440.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit www.mainecf.org.