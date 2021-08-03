ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND — Three Maine Community Foundation scholarship funds have awarded $203,208 to 31 students from Washington County to support their pursuit of a post-secondary education.

The Strater Downeast Scholarship Fund, Sally Stetson Tongren Scholarship Fund for Washington County, and Marilla W. and Harold A. Lund Scholarship benefit residents of Washington County. Students will be attending Bowdoin College, Colby College, Howard University, Husson University, Maine Maritime Academy, Eastern Maine Community College, Washington County Community College, Thomas College, Southeastern University, William Patterson University, Maine College of Health Professions, California Polytechnic State University and the University of Maine at Machias, Orono, Farmington and Southern Maine.

Deadline for applications for these scholarships is May 15, 2022. Applications and guidelines are available at http://www.mainecf.org.





The Maine Community Foundation has worked with donors and educators since 1983 to provide Maine students access to educational opportunities. The community foundation manages more than 650 scholarship funds.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.