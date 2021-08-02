Maine drug enforcement agents seized almost 4 pounds of fentanyl from the home of a couple in Sanford on Saturday, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Scott Huff, 40, and Eva Valley, 30, both of Sanford, were arrested on drug-trafficking warrants after a four-month MDEA investigation. Both would regularly travel outside of Maine to purchase fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, with the intention of reselling it in the Sanford area, authorities said.

Inside the couple’s motor home and Valley’s vehicle, agents found 3.8 pounds of fentanyl, 188 grams of cocaine and crack, and 40 grams of methamphetamine. They also discovered a 9 mm pistol.





Both Huff and Valley are scheduled to appear in York District Court this week.

The value of the seized drugs is estimated at $290,000.