A crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV seriously injured one person on Route 3 in Palermo on Saturday.

Michael Weymouth, 70, of Winterport was westbound around 3:20 p.m. when the left rear tire on his tricycle-style motorcycle failed. The motorcycle veered left into the eastbound lane, and hit a Nissan, according to the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office.

Jean Weymouth, 73, of Manchester, who was a passenger in the motorcycle, was ejected and seriously injured. The motorcycle then continued to accelerate into a guardrail after hitting the Nissan, and eventually rolled over, officials said.





Jean Weymouth was taken via LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. Michael Weymouth was not seriously injured.

Neither of them had been wearing helmets prior to the crash, officials said.

The driver and passenger of the Nissan, Morgen Galloway, 27, of Northport, and Justin Jones, 32, of Pittston were not hurt in the crash.