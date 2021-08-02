A bicyclist died on Sunday following a collision with a pickup truck the day before, according to Farmington police.

Christopher Krol, 55, of Chesterville was riding west on Farmington Falls Road on Saturday when, according to witnesses, he abruptly turned into the path of a Chevy pickup truck. The operator, Richard Dow of Wilton, was unable to stop in time and struck Krol, who was knocked off of his bike and came to rest in the travel lane.

Krol was taken to Franklin Memorial Hospital and later Maine Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on Sunday morning.

Farmington police said no charges are expected as a result of the crash.