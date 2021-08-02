OUT Maine’s Emerging Youth Leaders has launched a podcast series for WERU-FM radio to share their stories and help educate our communities about the realities facing LGBTQ+ youth in Maine. Special thanks to WERU-FM for providing training and support to make this series and youth skill-building possible.

The podcast series — LGBTea Time with Chuck — is youth-conceived and led. Every single decision — from the name, format and discussion topics, to where it is aired and who hosts each episode — is made by the young emerging leaders.

LGBTea Time is currently being aired on WERU-FM on the first Thursday of the month from 5:30-6 p.m. Recordings of the podcast can also be heard on OUT Maine’s website, outmaine.org.





The current team has seven young adults between the ages of 15 and 19 who sport coffee and tea-themed radio names — Mocha, Jet, Chamomile, Juniper and Elderflower. The team also includes two incredible adult volunteers — Earl and Java — and OUT Maine staff. The youth and volunteers join from across Maine via videoconferencing. Java even joins from a ship — where they work at sea for months at a time — making the group a truly global community.

Chuck hosts the podcast. Regular listeners may notice Chuck’s voice sounds a little different each month, as the role of “Chuck” rotates across group members. Please join this incredible group of mature, insightful queer youth and supportive adults as they share their experiences to help build understanding of Maine’s LGBTQ+ youth and encourage community across our state. You can hear the podcast at https://archives.weru.org/category/lgbtea-time/.

OUT Maine has an ambitious goal: to create more welcoming and affirming communities for Maine’s diverse queer youth in all of their intersectional identities by changing the very systems that serve them. For more information, visit www.outmaine.org.