PORTLAND — A healing service, presented in Spanish and French, will be held at Sacred Heart Church, located on 65 Mellen Street in Portland, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.

Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap. the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland, will preside at the service.

Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses through the gift of the Holy Spirit. During a healing Mass and service, participants must remain open to the Holy Spirit and invite Him into their hearts in order for healing to take place. The theme of the entire Mass is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants to prayer teams. Every situation is different but most involved say they receive an increase in awareness of Jesus being present and bringing peace and renewed strength.





The healing service is one of the many offerings by Hispanic Ministry in Maine. Heavy interest has led to a new and expanded schedule for Spanish Masses at Maine parishes:

Brewer

St. Teresa Church

425 S. Main Street

Every Sunday at 8 a.m.

Cherryfield

St. Michael Church

51 Elm Street

First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.

Lewiston

Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul

122 Ash Street

Every Saturday at 6 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me

Pittsfield

St. Agnes Church

238 Detroit Street

Every Friday at 12 p.m.

Portland

Sacred Heart Church

65 Mellen Street

Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

Sanford

Holy Family Church

66 North Street

Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.

Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream

Waterville

Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel

101 Silver Street

Every Saturday at 4 p.m.

Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700, Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716, or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.