PORTLAND — A healing service, presented in Spanish and French, will be held at Sacred Heart Church, located on 65 Mellen Street in Portland, on Friday, Aug. 13, at 6 p.m.
Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap. the director of the Office of Hispanic Ministry in the Diocese of Portland, will preside at the service.
Catholics believe that healing occurs during all Masses through the gift of the Holy Spirit. During a healing Mass and service, participants must remain open to the Holy Spirit and invite Him into their hearts in order for healing to take place. The theme of the entire Mass is healing, from the celebrant to the music to the participants to prayer teams. Every situation is different but most involved say they receive an increase in awareness of Jesus being present and bringing peace and renewed strength.
The healing service is one of the many offerings by Hispanic Ministry in Maine. Heavy interest has led to a new and expanded schedule for Spanish Masses at Maine parishes:
Brewer
St. Teresa Church
425 S. Main Street
Every Sunday at 8 a.m.
Cherryfield
St. Michael Church
51 Elm Street
First Sunday of Each Month at 1 p.m.
Lewiston
Basilica of Saints Peter & Paul
122 Ash Street
Every Saturday at 6 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.princeofpeace.me
Pittsfield
St. Agnes Church
238 Detroit Street
Every Friday at 12 p.m.
Portland
Sacred Heart Church
65 Mellen Street
Every Sunday at 12:30 p.m.
Sanford
Holy Family Church
66 North Street
Second and Fourth Sunday of Each Month at 5 p.m.
Live-streamed at www.stthereseparishmaine.org/livestream
Waterville
Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament Chapel
101 Silver Street
Every Saturday at 4 p.m.
Funded largely by the annual Catholic Appeal, the Office of Hispanic Ministry assists the Hispanic community living and working in Maine by offering sacramental preparation, including marriage and baptismal preparation; faith formation for adults and children; education on social service support in the state; and help to individuals and families in becoming more involved in parish life. If you or someone you know might benefit from the services of the Office of Hispanic Ministry, please contact Fr. Michael Sevigny, OFM Cap., at 347-752-3700, Rosario Starratt at 207-312-4716, or José Pérez at 207-653-5609. You can also visit the office’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MaineHispanicCatholics.