BUCKSPORT — The St. Vincent DePaul Knights of Columbus and the Bucksport United Methodist church are co-sponsoring a free family movie night with popcorn and drink on Friday, Aug. 6. The movie will be shown at the Bucksport UMC 3 River Road at 6:30 p.m. Call the church office at 207-469-3622 for movie details and more information or with questions.

The movie will be a classic G rated film and will be shown on the screen in the sanctuary area with socially distanced seating provided. This is an outreach event to the community so there is no admission fee or donations required for attending.