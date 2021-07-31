OWLS HEAD — Classic cars, WWII Warbirds — including the Commemorative Air Force Redtail Squadron’s P-51 “Tuskegee Airmen”, the Stars of History Group with FG-1D Corsair “God Speed”, A6M2 Zero “Last Samurai” and TBM Avenger “She’s The Boss” — as well as aerobatic performer Paul Dougherty Airshows with “Christen Eagle” will headline the Museum’s most impressive event of the season, The Wings & Wheels Spectacular, on Saturday, Aug. 7 and Sunday, Aug. 8. Known affectionately as “The Rally,” the first Wings & Wheels Spectacular took place in 1975. With more than a dozen rare, restored and replica aircraft in our collection, OHTM is thrilled to include antique aircraft demonstrations as part of this event. Vintage car rides and educational interactives ensure that there is plenty of fun for the whole family at this “can’t miss” event.



Gates open to the public at 10 a.m.; exhibitor gates open at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday. The show will go on rain or shine and a variety of indoor demonstrations will be rolled out in the event of inclement weather. All pre-2001 vehicles are welcome to exhibit free of charge. Exhibitors and one guest get in free. Auto clubs wishing to arrange parking in the exhibition area are encouraged to call ahead. The airshow will begin around 1:30 p.m. both days of the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive by 12 p.m. Antique aeroplanes from the Museum’s collection will be demonstrated in the morning prior to the start of the aerobatic airshow. All flying is weather permitting.

The Hungry Pilot Café will be serving food and beverages for purchase from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday. Outdoor seating is available.

Weather permitting, a limited number of rides in the museum’s vintage biplanes will be available for purchase. The cost is $150 for non-members/$100 members. Passengers must be at least 18 years old. Passenger weight is restricted to a maximum of 300 pounds





Wings & Wheels Spectacular will commence rain or shine. Vehicles will be exhibited on the Museum’s Runway 17, and the Museum will be open so visitors can tour the collection and exhibits.

Admission for this very special event is $25 for adults, $23 for seniors, free of charge for youth (17 and under) and retired/active duty military personnel (Uniformed Services ID required).

Tickets to the 1956 Thunderbird Sweepstakes and the 2009 Jeep Wrangler 4×4 raffle will be available at the front desk and online at (owlshead.org). One hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit museum programs. Participants must be 18 years of age or older.

The museum is grateful to our season sponsors: WMTW Channel 8, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, Plycar, Jake Barbour Inc., First National Bank, O’Hara Corporation, Tom Hedstrom Electric PC, Allen Insurance and Financial, Union Farm Equipment

The Owls Head Transportation Museum is located at 117 Museum Street in Owls Head. The Museum is open seven days a week, year round. For more information please contact Owls Head Transportation Museum Event and NEAA® Director, Toby Stinson at 207-594-4418.