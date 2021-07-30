Leila Clark, 32, was last seen in June. Credit: Courtesy of the Wells Police Department

The Wells Police Department is looking for a missing woman.

Leila Clark, 32, was last seen on June 19 at her father’s house in Oakland and last heard from via Facebook Messenger on July 22.

She is described as 5-foot-8, weighs 175 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

She drives a 2011 Black Toyota Rav 4 with a Maine registration of 3615YR.

Clark often travels to the central Maine area specifically to Waterville and Oakland, according to police.

Anyone with information about Clark’s whereabouts can reach the Wells Police Department at 207-646-9354.