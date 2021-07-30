A man has died after a crash involving three vehicles on Route 1 in Littleton on Friday morning.

Robert Havrin, 65, of Lake Bluff, Illinois, was southbound on Route 1 at around 10:30 a.m. when his Dodge van drifted onto the side of the road and hit a guardrail. Havrin lost control of the vehicle, which spun off the rail and into the path of a northbound tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer driver, Bruce Hanning, 67, of Houlton told the Maine State Police that he could not avoid hitting Havrin’s van, and the vehicles collided head-on.

The tractor trailer continued to accelerate, and jackknifed on the highway into the path of a southbound Subaru.

Staci Merrit, 30, of Hodgdon could not prevent her Subaru from hitting the back end of the tractor trailer, according to officials.

Merrit was taken to the Houlton Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Hanning was not injured in the crash.

Havrin, whose vehicle had collided head-on with the tractor trailer, was severely injured when emergency personnel arrived, and was pronounced dead at the scene.