Today is Friday. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s from north to south, with rain and scattered showers throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 120 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Thursday. The death toll remains at 899.

The counties that fall under mask recommendations is set to change daily as transmission rates change, but officials continue to recommend that vaccinated people wear masks in indoor settings as the delta variant spreads.





Biofine Developments Northeast Inc. has reached a tentative agreement with Lincoln and Lincoln Lakes Innovation Corporation to open a multi-phase biofuels refinery development on the property.

United Methodist congregations in Maine have been losing members for about 40 years as church attendance has decreased dramatically in mainline Protestant denominations across the country.

Rather than remain at $22.75 for every $1,000 in property value, Brewer’s tax rate will fall to $22.30.

Calvary Chapel’s lawyers filed a petition for an injunction before the governor announced new masking recommendations on Wednesday.

The Maine Supreme Judicial Court concluded the secretary of state’s office was correct in drafting only one question, saying there is no specific language in state law requiring it to draft multiple questions if the ballot initiative addresses multiple issues.

The state has approved more than $46 million in rental assistance since March, benefiting nearly 9,300 households. As of mid-July, another 5,900 applications were still being processed.

Baxter is a great place to improve your hiking skills, as long as you select your adventures carefully.

