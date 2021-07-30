Natalie Goldberg will read from her latest book “Three Simple Lines: A Writer’s Pilgrimage into the Heart and Homeland of Haiku” on The Poets Corner, Sunday, Aug. 15. In conversation with The Poets Corner co-founder Meg Weston, Natalie Goldberg will talk about Zen practice, writing and reading haiku and her journey to Japan to understand haiku as a spiritual practice.

Goldberg is the author of 15 books, including the classic bestseller “Writing Down the Bones,” which has changed the way writing is taught in the U.S. and around the world; the beloved memoir “Long Quiet Highway;” the novel “Banana Rose;” her book about painting “Living Color,” and her legacy book “The True Secret of Writing.” She has taught writing as a practice for 45 years nationally and internationally and lives in northern New Mexico.

This is Goldberg’s second time on The Poets Corner – you won’t want to miss it!

To register for this Aug. 15 Zoom event and more information please go to

http://www.ThePoetsCorner.org/events.