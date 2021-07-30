Beginning Aug. 10 Healthy Living for ME is offering a free workshop to help individuals with diabetes improve their management of the disease and their overall wellbeing.

Examples of topics covered in the workshop include techniques to deal with the symptoms of diabetes such as fatigue, pain, hyper/hypoglycemia, stress, depression, anger, fear and frustration; appropriate exercise for maintaining and improving strength and endurance; healthy eating; appropriate use of medication; and guidance on working with healthcare providers.

“Living Well with Diabetes” is offered via Zoom and is open to adults of any age in Maine dealing with diabetes and its symptoms. Caregivers and/or supports of those living with diabetes are also encouraged to register. Additionally, people who would like to join the workshop but do not have access to the necessary technology may be eligible to borrow a device through Healthy Living for Maine’s iPad loaning program in order to participate in the workshop.

“Living Well with Diabetes” is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 10 and will meet each Tuesday for six weeks. Later in the fall, Healthy Living for Maine will also be offering “Living Well with Diabetes” for additional six-week sessions, with one beginning on Friday, Oct. 8 and another beginning on Tuesday, Nov. 9. Registration for each of these series is now open, including the associated phone versions (not listed).

This series is free for any adult Mainer dealing with diabetes, but advance registration is required. Please contact Healthy Living for ME at 1-800-620-6036 or info@healthylivingforme.org for more information and to register. You can also register via our website, www.healthylivingforme.org.

To learn more about this, and other workshops offered by Healthy Living for ME, visit www.healthylivingforme.org.



Healthy Living for ME is the Network Lead Entity of a Community Integrated Health Network which encompasses evidence-based programs, as well as health and wellness and Community Health services. All scheduled workshops are listed at healthylivingforme.org. Our mission is to coordinate and align community resources to improve the health and wellness of the people of Maine. For more or to find a workshop, visit healthylivingforme.org or find us on Facebook @HLforME.