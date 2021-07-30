HOULTON – Katahdin Trust is pleased to announce the appointment of Annette Beaton to vice president, community banking officer. She joined Katahdin in 1987 and has served in various positions, including teller, loan clerk, branch manager, and retail services officer.

“Annette has been a valued employee of Katahdin since we opened our Houlton branch in 1987,” said Jon Prescott, president & CEO. “As she transitions into a different position at Katahdin, I’d like to extend my congratulations and thank her for her leadership and oversight of the Houlton branch over the past 18 years. I look forward to her continued success in her new role.”

A Houlton native with 34 years of banking experience, Beaton will continue to serve as a retail lender and provide her excellent customer service. In her new role as community banking officer, she will primarily focus on retail lending tasks and transition away from the daily branch management activities at the Houlton office.





“I am thrilled to be able to spend my time concentrating on helping our customers with their lending needs,” explains Beaton. “We’re able to provide solutions for the most complex loan needs but small enough to get them done quickly. As a team, we understand that every customer is different and that personalized solutions are needed to make their life easier while providing unmatched customer service. I look forward to continuing to serve the Bank in my new role and work with our friends and neighbors in the greater Houlton community.”

“Annette has a strong passion for helping our customers, in-depth banking knowledge and years of lending expertise,” said Billi Griffeth, regional vice president, retail banking. “We’re excited about the growth we’ve experienced in the Houlton area and are actively seeking someone to fill the branch manager position.” Interested candidates can visit KatahdinTrust.com/Careers to apply online.

Beaton is active in her local community and a proud member of the Houlton Rotary Club.

Founded in 1918, Katahdin Trust is a community bank based in Houlton with more than $947 million in assets that offers financial services to individuals and businesses from 16 branches throughout northern Maine and the greater Bangor and Portland regions with a suite of digital banking solutions. The Bank has nearly 180 employees and, in 2020, was named one of the Best Places to Work in Maine for the third year in a row and recognized the past two years as one of the Top 200 Community Banks in the country by American Banker magazine. Katahdin Bankshares Corp., parent company of Katahdin Trust Company, common stock is quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol KTHN. Learn more about the Bank at www.katahdintrust.com and follow Katahdin Trust on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.