PITTSFIELD — For Maine Central Institute alumni, the first weekend of every August is a moment of celebration. A time when they can return to the 23-acre campus that means so much to them, connect with old friends whom they may not have seen in years, make new connections with alumni from other graduating classes, and most importantly, share their stories.

Like clockwork, MCI Alumni Weekend takes place the first weekend of every August, with an emphasis on those graduating classes celebrating in the five-year anniversary groups. However, like so many events last year, COVID-19 threw a wrench in what would have been an otherwise joyous moment for so many alumni — from those who graduated in 1960 or 1970, to those celebrating their fifth-year reunion having just graduated in 2015.

One of the cornerstones of an MCI education is adaptability, with a curriculum built on teaching students to persevere and find a solution even when the odds are against them. In that same spirit, Alumni Association Executive Committee members Milton Webber (Class of ‘71), and Bill Cunningham (Class of ‘70) decided to not dwell on last year’s misfortunes and make this year’s Alumni Weekend, Aug. 6-7, bigger and better than ever before. This year, instead of celebrating the reunions of classes ending in “6” and “1,” MCI Alumni Weekend will also celebrate those ending in “5” and “0.”





Rather than let COVID-19 take yet another opportunity from us, we decided to create something even more special for this year’s MCI Reunion Weekend,” said Cunningham. “This is always meaningful for MCI alumni, but this year we’re honoring twice as many milestone graduating classes as we usually do, and it couldn’t come at a better time. I know many of our alumni have spent the last year cooped up in their houses, with little in-person interaction with their family, colleagues, and friends, and that’s a shame. This weekend, however, while we abide by health and safety guidelines, our alumni will have the opportunity to socialize with one another, and we’re all excited to return to campus and see each other, many for the first time in a very long time.”

While the Executive Committee found success hosting Alumni Association Zoom Trivia Nights and Zoom meetings throughout the winter, there’s nothing that can replace the face-to-face interaction of Alumni Weekend.

“By doubling the honored classes, we are hosting double the number of class parties on Saturday, Aug. 7, which means alumni have twice as many opportunities to meet up with their own classmates, as well as those in nearby graduating classes,” said Webber. “Though most alumni haven’t been back to campus, or possibly Pittsfield, during the pandemic, I know some old friends who haven’t returned since they graduated 50 years ago. A lot has changed at MCI and within the town, and one thing is certain: This will certainly be an Alumni Reunion Weekend to remember.”

In addition to the expanded celebration, at this year’s Alumni Weekend MCI induct two new honorees into its Hall of Fame on Friday, Aug. 6: Andi Vigue (Class of ‘89), President and CEO of Cianbro Corporation, and Ed Miller, who taught math at MCI from 1983 to 2019 and received the Faculty Chair in 2003.

Other events over the weekend include:

Friday, Aug. 6:

Awards Celebration

Alumni Association Golf Scramble (sold out)

All Alumni Party

Saturday, Aug. 7:

Historical Video with Registration

Reunion Breakfast

Rededication of Ronald and Susan Friend Weight Room Equipment

Alumni Association Annual Meeting and Class Agents’ Meeting

Reunion Luncheon and Class Party Kickoff

Class Parties

For more information on MCI’s Alumni Weekend, please call 207-487-5915.

MCI (www.MCI-school.org) is the secondary school for the towns of Pittsfield, Burnham and Detroit. MCI enrollment includes day students from many Maine communities, and boarding students from six states and 23 countries. MCI offers accelerated and advanced placement courses in all subjects as well as 16 varsity sports teams and over 30 clubs and activities. The school is known for its award-winning arts programs that include visual, vocal, band, drama, and the world-class Bossov Ballet Theatre, which is a performing company and international pre-professional ballet school with instruction by former and current members of the Moscow Ballet.