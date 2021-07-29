Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 65 more cases of COVID-19 across the state and another death on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 899.

The U.S. has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the world over the last seven days, according to the World Health Organization. The U.S. saw 500,332 new cases (a 131 percent increase) the week ending July 25.





Meanwhile, a COVID-19 cluster in a small Cape Cod town has grown to more than 830 cases. Provincetown officials blame the outbreak on Fourth of July celebrations.

The policy change also recommends mask wearing for those who live with immunocompromised people and for students, staff and teachers in public schools, regardless of vaccination status.

If you’re confused by the Maine’s new mask guidelines, take a look at this graph.

The updated recommendations follow several weeks of increasing virus cases.

However, some recalled the stress among customers and staff that the governor’s mask mandate brought earlier in the pandemic.

Attendees of the Arise USA event at the Crosby Center Tuesday night collected signatures for a proposed audit of the 2020 election in Maine.

The major difference between 10 years ago and now is that people feel emboldened to share racist or extremist thoughts.

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, center, joined by, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, announces to reporters Wednesday that he and the other GOP negotiators have reached agreement on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill with Democrats and are ready to vote to take up the bill, at the Capitol in Washington.

“Our bill has an historic investment, not only in roads and bridges and airports and seaports and waterways and the electric grid, but also in broadband, and I’m very proud of what all of us have done.”

The togue was by far his personal best: 38 1/2 inches, 18.58 pounds and 20 1/2 inches in girth.

