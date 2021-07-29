Today is Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 70s with mostly sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 65 more cases of COVID-19 across the state and another death on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 899.
The U.S. has reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the world over the last seven days, according to the World Health Organization. The U.S. saw 500,332 new cases (a 131 percent increase) the week ending July 25.
Meanwhile, a COVID-19 cluster in a small Cape Cod town has grown to more than 830 cases. Provincetown officials blame the outbreak on Fourth of July celebrations.
Janet Mills mirrors US CDC mask guidelines, but affected counties change quickly
The policy change also recommends mask wearing for those who live with immunocompromised people and for students, staff and teachers in public schools, regardless of vaccination status.
See how your county compares with the CDC’s mask-wearing threshold
If you’re confused by the Maine’s new mask guidelines, take a look at this graph.
What you need to know about Maine’s new mask guidelines
The updated recommendations follow several weeks of increasing virus cases.
Maine businesses signal willingness to follow new state mask guidelines
However, some recalled the stress among customers and staff that the governor’s mask mandate brought earlier in the pandemic.
Belfast event shows extremism is gaining traction in Maine
The major difference between 10 years ago and now is that people feel emboldened to share racist or extremist thoughts.
Susan Collins calls initial vote for $1T infrastructure deal ‘a vitally important first step’
“Our bill has an historic investment, not only in roads and bridges and airports and seaports and waterways and the electric grid, but also in broadband, and I’m very proud of what all of us have done.”
Angler uses old-school approach to catch an 18 1/2-pound trophy togue
The togue was by far his personal best: 38 1/2 inches, 18.58 pounds and 20 1/2 inches in girth.
In other Maine news
Eddington man who threatened to kill relative and pets gets 10 months in prison
York police chief placed on leave for ‘HR issue’
Milford man says mom is framing him in drug case
A post-apocalyptic mobile shake shack is coming to midcoast Maine
Apple Cinemas will reopen closed Westbrook and Saco movie theaters
Maine seaweed company expands as harvest jumps 12,000 percent over past 2 seasons
Maine lab gets $5M for research into using seaweed to cut down on cow burps
Portland wants help deciding how to spend COVID-19 relief money
Hannaford recalls store-produced baked goods over potential salmonella exposure