PRESQUE ISLE — University of Maine Cooperative Extension will offer several educational talks and demonstrations Aug. 5–8 at the Northern Maine Fair Exhibition Hall, 84 Mechanic Street.

“Extension Talks” begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 with an overview of soil health, followed by dessert-making with an electric pressure cooker at 7 p.m. Other topics include growing hemp, gardening for pollinators, cover cropping for weed control and water bath canning.



The talks are free; no registration is needed. Pesticide credits are available for some sessions. Find a full schedule on the event webpage at https://extension.umaine.edu/aroostook/2021/07/22/extension-talks-at-northern-maine-fair/. For more information or to request a reasonable accommodation, please contact Sharon Paradis at 207-834-3905 or sharon.paradis@maine.edu.