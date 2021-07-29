BANGOR — Eastwood Contractors Inc. will be closing State Street at Hancock Street from 6 p.m. Friday, July 30 until Monday, Aug. 2 at 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow for the safe installation of a new manhole and sewer main in the area of the State and Hancock intersection.



State Street eastbound traffic will be detoured up Fern Street, turning right on Garland Street, then turning right on Howard Street. State Street westbound traffic will be detoured up Howard Street, turning left on Garland Street, then turning left onto Fern Street. The detour will end at State Street.



During the detour Otis Street will be closed, open to local traffic only. Signage and flaggers will be in place to assist motorists/pedestrians.



The Northern Light Emergency Room entrance and the Northern Light main entrance on Hancock Street will remain open during the detour. The Northern Light employee parking lot will remain open during the detour but users of that lot will need to access it from State Street westbound.



The ongoing State and Hancock Street Utility Project began in December and involves the construction of approximately 1,245 feet of new water main, hydrants and all appurtenances on State Street from Howard Street to Spruce Street. Find more information here.