PORTLAND – The Peaks Island Fund at the Maine Community Foundation has awarded a total of $98,125 in grants to eight nonprofit organizations that support the island community.

The Peaks Island Fund was created in 2004 and is sustained through the generosity of Peaks Island residents.

For more information about the Peaks Island Fund, visit http://www.mainecf.org or contact Senior Program Officer Gloria Aponte C. at gaponteclarke@mainecf.org or 207-761-2440.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft and Mars Hill, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 MaineCF Peaks Island Fund Grants

 Arts at Greenwood Garden, to program a concert and performing arts series on Peaks Island, especially for those community members who cannot easily access events off-island: $12,160



 Fifth Maine Regiment Museum, for operational support due to continuing impact of COVID-19 pandemic: $15,000



 Home Start, to complete the ADU (accessory dwelling unit) and to address a serious property maintenance problem in the organization’s existing house: $14,600



 Illustration Institute, to support operations and programs that raise appreciation and awareness of illustration in its many forms: $15,000



 New Brackett Memorial Church, to complete the second phase of the accessibility project with the installation of a handicap ramp: $14,115



 Peaks Island Non-Profit Collaborative, to support efficient communications between organizations to keep the community informed about events, to foster collaboration opportunities and shared resources, and identify emerging needs: $14,250



 Peaks Island School, to contract with an artist-in-residence in physical theater to work with four classes on student performances about themes on racial and ethnic equity: $3,000



 St. Christopher Parish, to purchase and install a generator for the rectory where the community space is located: $10,000.