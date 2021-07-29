BANGOR – Good Shepherd Food Bank announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program.

“Afterschool should be a fun time for all kids to participate in activities with their friends, get some homework help, and refuel with a healthy meal,” says Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank. But for one in five children in our state, it can be a time where they experience hunger instead. Thanks to the CACFP At-Risk Afterschool Program, that doesn’t need to be the case. “By collaborating with community partners in the area, we’re working to make sure more kids have nutritious meals at every meal time during the school year and beyond.”

Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled children without regard to race, color, national origin, age, disability, sex, gender identity, religion, reprisal, and where applicable, political beliefs, marital status, familial or parental status, sexual orientation, or all or part of an individual’s income is derived from any public assistance program, or protected genetic information in employment or in any program or activity conducted or funded by the Department.



For further information on participating centers, contact Good Shepherd Food Bank’s Youth & Family Initiatives Program Manager Jessica Gildea at jgildea@gsfb.org.