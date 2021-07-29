BANGOR — Friday, Aug. 6 Downtown Bangor lovers will be treated to an evening of arts, shopping, dining and playing experiences.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership is pleased to announce the addition of Native American Artwork as a regular feature of our First Fridays events. Kin, a local arts gallery and store in Old Town carries artwork and diverse products from many extraordinary Wabanaki artisans. Help us celebrate the beautiful work of our respected neighbors, the first inhabitants of this land.

Shops and restaurants will be offering specials and featuring artists; galleries and museums will be open to the public; Downtown cultural and educational organizations will be providing a host of performances and activities for spectators and participants alike.





Highlights include: Bangor Pride Art Walk with 10 locations, hosted by Maine Health Equity Alliance; outdoor dance performance by Releve Dance Center; kids art activity hosted by Woodland Pond School; Story Slam hosted by West Market Artisan Square Coffee; and Musical Ceilidh hosted by 2 Feet Brewing.

Visit our website for a complete listing of specials, activities and experiences at https://downtownbangor.com/first-fridays/.

The Downtown Bangor Partnership promotes and markets activities that enhance the distinctive identity of Downtown Bangor, encouraging retention and growth of commercial, residential, and cultural life within the downtown district. For more information on the Downtown Bangor Partnership visit www.downtownbangor.com.