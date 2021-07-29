BANGOR — St. John’s Organ Society is pleased to announce its 28th Summer Recital Series on Maine’s largest 19th-century mechanical-action pipe organ, E. & G. G. Hook’s magnificent Opus 288, housed at St. John Church on 207 York Street. The series features internationally known organists as well as local performers. The recitals are an hour long and will be held each Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. from Aug. 5 through Sept. 2. Admission is free, but donations to maintain the organ are appreciated. The concerts are sponsored by St. Paul the Apostle Parish in Bangor and the St. John’s Organ Society. The organ society is committed to the preservation and appreciation of the Opus 288, which was built in 1860 and remains one of the most beautiful, surviving organs of its time. Here is the schedule:

Aug. 5

Jennifer McPherson





Jennifer is the director of music and liturgy at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, having previously served as minister of music and organist at First (Scots) Presbyterian Church in Charleston, South Carolina. She holds a master’s of music in historical performance from the Oberlin Conservatory of Music in Oberlin, Ohio, and received her undergraduate degree from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts. She has performed throughout the United States and has won several national and international competitions. On Aug. 5, Jennifer will perform music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Alexandre Guilmant, and Charles Tournemire.

Aug. 12

Jeremy Thompson

Jeremy is the director of music for First Presbyterian Church, Plena Voce Chamber Choir, and the Music on Park Concert Series in Charlottesville, Virginia. He earned a doctorate in performance from McGill University in Montreal and performs extensively throughout North America as a solo pianist and organist as well as engaging in considerable collaborative work. On Aug. 12, Jeremy will perform music from Johann Sebastian Bach, Eugène Gigout, and Franz Liszt.

Aug. 19

Erica Johnson

Erica is the director of pastoral music at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament in Walpole, Massachusetts, where she directs and oversees seven parish ensembles. She has performed across the United States and Europe, playing a variety of instruments and repertoire. As an organ instructor, she taught at the University North Carolina School of the Arts and as visiting Instructor of Organ at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Erica is a graduate of the Oberlin Conservatory, Oberlin College, New England Conservatory, Eastman School of Music, in addition to two years of further study in Bremen, Germany. On Aug. 19, Erica will celebrate music of female composers for the organ, including Cécile Chaminade, Florence Price, and Ethel Smyth.

Aug. 26

George Bozeman

George is a Texas native who majored in organ performance at North Texas University in Denton. Following college, he apprenticed as an organ builder with Otto Hofmann of Austin, one of the pioneers of the tracker revival in the United States. In 1967, he received a Fulbright Grant in Austria where he studied organ with the late Anton Heiller, harpsichord with Isolde Ahlgrimm, and organ building with Joseph Mertin. In the 1970s, he founded Bozeman & Company, an organ building firm in Massachusetts. For many years a practicing church musician, he now frequently substitutes for organists in New England, and has performed as a recitalist across the United States and in Canada and Mexico. He is an active member of the Boston and New Hampshire chapters of the American Guild of Organists, the Organ Historical Society, the American Institute of Organ Builders, and the International Society of Organ Builders. On Aug. 26, George will perform the music of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Sept. 2

Kevin Birch with Violinist Anatole Wieck

Kevin is the director of music at St. John Church and the executive director of the St. John’s Organ Society. He is a member of the music faculty at the University of Maine’s School of the Performing Arts in Orono has performed solo recitals in the U.S., Canada, Europe, South America, and for several national conventions of the Organ Historical Society. Born in Latvia, Anatole received his first musical education in Riga and Moscow. In the United States since 1973, he studied violin and viola at the Juilliard School of Music in New York City, where he completed his doctorate in musical arts. Since 1986, he has taught upper strings at the University of Maine and conducted the University of Maine Orchestra. He has performed and conducted in Europe, North and South America. In the spring of 2013, Dr. Wieck performed and taught in Japan as a soloist and chamber musician. Dr. Wieck performs regularly with BOOM (Baroque Orchestra of Maine) formed in 2010 and is director of the String Program at MSYM (Maine Summer Youth Music), which takes place every summer at the University of Maine. In 2010 Dr. Wieck co-founded the Chamber Music Institute (CMI) with his Juilliard classmate Akiko Hirose-Silver, a successful teacher and performer. Each summer CMI welcomes some 30 chamber music students from around the world, whose ages range from nine to 22. Kevin and Anatole will perform the music of Johann Sebastian Bach, Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber, and Jan Pieterszoon Sweelinck.For more information on the series, contact St. Paul the Apostle Parish at 207-217-6740 or visit www.hookopus288.net.