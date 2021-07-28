BRUNSWICK, Maine — Brunswick town officials are closing in on purchasing a 42.5-acre parcel that it has sought for years on the Androscoggin River in Maine.

The land would be for public use and was valued at $504,000 by an independent appraisal, the Portland Press Herald reported.

The town council unanimously voted last week to set an Aug. 2 purchase and sale ratification date. Town Manager John Eldridge said that if things go according to plan the sale will close by December.

On Tuesday, the town received preliminary approval for a grant that will cover 50 percent of costs.

Additionally, the Maine Coast Heritage Trust pledged $20,000 towards the project. The city hopes to use other grants and fundraising to cover the remaining costs.

If the property is acquired, the park will not be accessible by vehicle, only by water or through the bicycle path along Route 1.

“This was a piece of property that was identified years ago as a priority, didn’t look for many years like it was going to happen,” Eldridge said. “We have now reached the point where we have the opportunity to acquire this parcel.”