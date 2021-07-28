A Milford man who was arrested Monday on drug and gun charges said in court Wednesday that his mother is trying to frame him.

Brian Adam Corvino, 33, appeared before Penobscot County Superior Court Justice William Anderson from the Penobscot County Jail via Zoom for his first court appearance since he was arrested.

Corvino was arrested on charges of aggravated drug trafficking and possession of a firearm by a felon by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office following the execution of a search warrant on a Water Street home Monday. His arrest was the second in the area for similar charges, according to the sheriff’s office.





On Wednesday, Corvino said in court that the house where he was arrested was not his, but his mother’s. He said his mother wasn’t home and that she had written his name in a book police found to frame him.

Anderson set Corvino’s bail at $5,000 cash and his next court date will be in late August.