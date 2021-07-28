Today is Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s from north to south, with sunny skies throughout the state. Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.
The latest on the coronavirus
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 172 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday. One new death was reported, bringing the statewide death toll at 898.
The highly-contagious delta variant makes up 48 percent of Maine’s COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.
Health officials recommend vaccinated people wear masks in York and Piscataquis counties
While York has the second-highest overall case rate, Piscataquis, the state’s least populous county, was the last one in Maine where the virus was found in 2020 and has recorded more than a quarter of its cases since April 1 of this year.
PLUS: We want to answer your questions on how the latest round of federal recommendations will change things in Maine.
Nearly half of Maine’s schools lack fire sprinklers
But the state doesn’t know which schools have fire suppression systems or are unprotected.
Requests for new fire buildings reflect growing demands for emergency services
Smaller towns are facing ever-growing costs for equipment and a lack of volunteers, forcing them to turn to their neighbors for fire protection.
Old Town wants to move its landfill 5 miles down the road
Old Town officials want to completely unearth a pile of garbage and haul it down the road to another landfill.
GOP lawmaker pushes Maine election ‘audit’ at Belfast event put on by conspiracy theorist
Rep. Heidi Sampson’s concerns about voter turnout are easily disproved by the vote counts.
A Bangor woman is accused of helping her boyfriend escape prosecution, but no warrant for his arrest had been issued
When police in Georgia arrested a Bangor woman in February for allegedly helping her boyfriend escape prosecution for murder, the suspected killer was with her.
Climate change could make these smoky days more common
The fires have prompted the Maine Department of Environmental Protection to issue a health advisory for people with breathing difficulties or who might engage in strenuous outdoor activity while air quality is poor.
In other Maine news:
Penobscot Theatre will return to in-person performances in the fall
Vandals strike Maine town’s playground for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Environmental group wants stronger water protections for Norridgewock landfill expansion
Maine activates new text alert program after drug overdoses in Portland
Car failed to yield to dump truck in crash that injured 6 in Wilton, police say
Search for man who disappeared in LaGrange continues more than 40 days later
Shipyard unveils Pumpkinhead hard seltzer
Maine’s top court dismisses escape charge for man who served murder sentence