HIRAM — Tear Cap Workshops is offering two upcoming hands-on workshops this fall. If you’re interested in basketmaking or bookmaking, there are opportunities for both – and the best part? You don’t have to choose — you can take both!

The one-day Basketmaking Class with artisan instructor Ida Atkinson will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 1st, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The class will be making a square-sided basket using a pattern called Pick Up Sticks. Whether you plan on storing vegetables or fruit your handmade basket, this colorful open cube basket will double as an enticing display for your fall harvest. Come prepared to weave all day, have fun and learn several weaving techniques.

Tuition and materials for the basketmaking class is $85 per person. Tools and supplies provided, or you can bring your own if you have them. Some basket making experience is recommended, but not required. Beginner weavers are welcome, but may have to finish up their basket at home. For more information, and to register, please see https://tearcapworkshops.org/events/basketmaking-class/.



The one-day bookmaking class with artisan bookmaker Anna Low of Purplebean Bindery will take place on Saturday, Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The class will be making their own hand-bound beautiful – and useful – journal. The Secret Belgian Binding is a contemporary book binding style with lots of room for creativity, inside and out. The covers can be collaged on, made of recycled material or wood. The spine can be built to allow for extra room, so it’s perfect to use as a scrap book, photo album or idea book for your other creative pursuits. In class we’ll use reclaimed wooden covers, weave the cover together and sew in pages.





Tuition and materials for the bookmaking class is $55 per person. All of the tools and supplies you need will be provided, as well as instructions for you to take home and continue making books. No previous book binding experience is necessary. For more information, and to register, please see https://tearcapworkshops.org/events/bookmaking-class-make-your-own-journal-with-wood-covers-and-secret-belgian-binding-2/.

Tear Cap Workshops is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community benefit organization. Our mission is to unleash creativity through hands-on learning. We have workshop space for established artisans, and we have emerging opportunities in hands-on craft education. Our facility is a former sawmill, and we are striving to re-purpose this site in a meaningful way.

If you’d like to learn more, please see our website, https://tearcapworkshops.org, or stop by during the open house on Saturday, Oct. 2nd from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tear Cap’s annual open house is a fall celebration of Maine craft, featuring demonstrations, studio and workshop tours, music and great food. Hope to see you soon!