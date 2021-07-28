BELFAST — There will be no Thursday Night show on July 29, but the following Tuesday night, Aug. 3, will feature the great New Orleans band Tuba Skinny. There will be no show on Thursday, Aug. 5.

Also, due to limited parking close to Steamboat Landing Park the Waldo County YMCA is generously providing bus service to and from the Y to the show. If you are interested in this service please park in the Y parking lots and board the bus at the main entrance. The bus will leave at 5 p.m. with additional trips as needed. The return trip will probably be at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., as needed. Additionally the bus will be available if there is rain. Summer Nights will provide a garden cart to help transport your camp chairs to the seating area from the boathouse drop off location.

Hooray hooray hooray! Tuba Skinny returns to its Waldo County vacation home and is playing Aug. 3 at Belfast Summer Nights. Shake off those shoes and let it loose!





Tuba Skinny draws from a rich blend of musical influences — from spirituals to depression era blues, from ragtime to traditional jazz — their sound evokes the exciting musical heritage of their New Orleans home. Tuba Skinny has gained a loyal following through their commitment to reviving long lost songs, and their barnstorming live performances.

Show time is 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Steamboat Landing Park in Belfast. Free admission with hat passing donations enthusiastically accepted. Our major sponsor for this evening of unparalleled fun comes from the O’C Project and Social Capital. Please no dogs. For more information about the Y Bus and for the complete series summer schedule please see the @belfastsummernights public Facebook page or call Ando 207-322-7123.