KENNEBUNK — Dr. Mary Hawthorne, associate professor of internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts, will offer a presentation on COVID-19, including evidence-based information on the safety of vaccines, at St. Martha Church on 30 Portland Road in Kennebunk on Wednesday, Aug. 4. The session will begin at 6:30 p.m. and all are encouraged to attend.

The presentation will include information regarding the Delta variant, how to keep safe, and how best to make informed decisions during the pandemic. There will also be an opportunity for participants to ask questions.

Dr. Hawthorne is a specialist in internal medicine with clinical interests in adult primary and preventive care, chronic disease management, and community internal medicine. She earned her bachelor’s degree in biology from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, and her doctor of medicine from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She is also a cantor at St. Mary Church in Wells during the summer.

For more information about the presentation, call Holy Spirit Parish, of which St. Martha and St. Mary are a part, at 207-985-6252.