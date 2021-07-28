On Sunday afternoon, Aug. 8 at 4 p.m., Larry Dansinger of Bangor will lead a provocative and challenging program entitled, “The Abolition of Work: Redefining Work in Our Lives and in the Future.” Dansinger has done community organizing for over 50 years on various peace, social and economic justice, and environmental issues. Dansinger also does gardening, bicycling, war tax resisting, scrounging and has done “Outside the Box” commentaries on WERU community radio since 2007. He has been a long time supporter of the Good Life Center.

The Good Life Center Summer Speaker Series has been moved from its traditional Monday night format to Sunday afternoons to facilitate an outdoor event that allows for social distancing. The afternoon events will take place, rain or shine, under a tent on the lawn of the iconic Nearing homestead. Bring your lawn chair, come early and enjoy the beautiful scenery and gardens, tour the handmade stone house, and visit the interesting yurts on the property. No admission charge, suggested donation only.

The mission of the Good Life Summer Speaker Series is to engage and challenge community members to think about the most current societal problems in creative and progressive ways. The title of the speaker series is borrowed from the byline of Helen and Scott Nearing’s famous book(Living the Good Life):’To live sanely and simply in a troubled world.”

The Good Life Center is located in Harborside at Forest Farm, the last homestead of authors and icons of the back to the land movement Helen and Scott Nearing. The Good Life Center is open Thursdays through Mondays 1-5 p.m. or by appointment. To view upcoming speakers and events at the Good Life Center, you may go to http://www.goodlife.org or call 207-326-8211.