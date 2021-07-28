Rehabbers at the Center for Wildlife in Cape Neddick are expecting a wave of litters from the eastern gray squirrel.

The center is also providing tips if you do come across the newborn animals, saying there are easy things you can do to help them.

First, reuniting the babies with their mother is always the best outcome. Experts also say you can try to locate a nest.





The center also advises to check for any injuries on the squirrels. If there are, you will likely need to intervene.

Also be sure not to give them food or water, because they require special formula.

“We always tell people to bring injured wildlife to a licensed rehabber,” said Kristen Lamb with the Center for Wildlife. “Feeding the wrong thing can impact digestion, cause metabolic bone disease, aspiration and phenomena.”

If you have to handle the wildlife, use gloves, keep them in a warm area and put them in a quiet spot with proper ventilation.

Watch more: