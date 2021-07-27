Some unemployment claimants in Maine and elsewhere will soon have to submit proof that they were employed when they lost a job due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government is requiring the proof of employment by Aug. 4 for people who have received Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. The rule applies to anyone who has received the benefits beginning with the week that ended Jan 2.

The Maine Department of Labor said claimants must submit the proof of employment as soon as possible to avoid a denial of benefits. Overpayment of benefits would require the claimant to repay benefits, the department said.

There were 100 initial claims filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in Maine in the week that ended July 17.

Story by Patrick Whittle.