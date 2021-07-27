The Sharing Place Child Care Center announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants.  The (Institution Name) does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age. 

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Income Eligibility Guidelines

Effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals

Family SizeAnnualMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
116,7441,396  698          644    322
222,6461,888  944          871    436
328,5482,3791,1901,098    549
434,4502,8711,4361,325    663
540,3523,3631,6821,552    776
646,2543,8551,9281,779    890
752,1564,3472,1742,006  1,003
858,0584,8392,4202,233  1,117
Each Additional Family Member5,902492246227114

Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals

Family SizeAnnualMonthlyTwice Per MonthEvery Two WeeksWeekly
123,8281,986  993  917  459
232,2272,6861,3431,240  620
340,6263,3861,6931,563  782
449,0254,0862,0431,886    943
557,4244,7862,3932,209  1,105
665,8235,4862,7432,532  1,266
774,2226,1863,0932,855  1,428
882,6216,8863,4433,178  1,589
Each Additional Family Member8,399700350324162

Please Note:  When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:

Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks                                        Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.