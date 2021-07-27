The Sharing Place Child Care Center announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. The (Institution Name) does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Income Eligibility Guidelines





Effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022

Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals

Family Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 16,744 1,396 698 644 322 2 22,646 1,888 944 871 436 3 28,548 2,379 1,190 1,098 549 4 34,450 2,871 1,436 1,325 663 5 40,352 3,363 1,682 1,552 776 6 46,254 3,855 1,928 1,779 890 7 52,156 4,347 2,174 2,006 1,003 8 58,058 4,839 2,420 2,233 1,117 Each Additional Family Member 5,902 492 246 227 114

Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals

Family Size Annual Monthly Twice Per Month Every Two Weeks Weekly 1 23,828 1,986 993 917 459 2 32,227 2,686 1,343 1,240 620 3 40,626 3,386 1,693 1,563 782 4 49,025 4,086 2,043 1,886 943 5 57,424 4,786 2,393 2,209 1,105 6 65,823 5,486 2,743 2,532 1,266 7 74,222 6,186 3,093 2,855 1,428 8 82,621 6,886 3,443 3,178 1,589 Each Additional Family Member 8,399 700 350 324 162

Please Note: When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:

Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks

For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.