The Sharing Place Child Care Center announces its participation in the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals are available at no separate charge to all enrolled participants. The (Institution Name) does not discriminate against any participant because of race, color, national origin, sex, disability or age.
Child and Adult Care Food Program
Income Eligibility Guidelines
Effective from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022
Eligibility Scale for “FREE” Meals
|Family Size
|Annual
|Monthly
|Twice Per Month
|Every Two Weeks
|Weekly
|1
|16,744
|1,396
|698
|644
|322
|2
|22,646
|1,888
|944
|871
|436
|3
|28,548
|2,379
|1,190
|1,098
|549
|4
|34,450
|2,871
|1,436
|1,325
|663
|5
|40,352
|3,363
|1,682
|1,552
|776
|6
|46,254
|3,855
|1,928
|1,779
|890
|7
|52,156
|4,347
|2,174
|2,006
|1,003
|8
|58,058
|4,839
|2,420
|2,233
|1,117
|Each Additional Family Member
|5,902
|492
|246
|227
|114
Eligibility Scale For “Reduced-Price” Meals
|Family Size
|Annual
|Monthly
|Twice Per Month
|Every Two Weeks
|Weekly
|1
|23,828
|1,986
|993
|917
|459
|2
|32,227
|2,686
|1,343
|1,240
|620
|3
|40,626
|3,386
|1,693
|1,563
|782
|4
|49,025
|4,086
|2,043
|1,886
|943
|5
|57,424
|4,786
|2,393
|2,209
|1,105
|6
|65,823
|5,486
|2,743
|2,532
|1,266
|7
|74,222
|6,186
|3,093
|2,855
|1,428
|8
|82,621
|6,886
|3,443
|3,178
|1,589
|Each Additional Family Member
|8,399
|700
|350
|324
|162
Please Note: When determining income at the monthly level, please use the following criteria:
Weekly Income x 4.333 weeks Bi-weekly Income x 2.15 weeks
For further information on participating centers and/or homes, contact the above institution.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form.