BANGOR — What tastes better than a root beer float on a nice summer day? A root beer float that helps local kids! The Bangor Courtyard by Marriott and the TownePlace Suites by Marriott are hosting Floats for Kids Week, starting Monday, Aug. 9.

Enjoy a special treat with your coworkers or family and friends by having a root beer float kit delivered to your office or home. The kit includes: A&W root beer, vanilla ice cream, cups, straws and Marriott’s miracle-making root beer float recipe.

Since 1983, Marriott has raised $130 million for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals throughout the US, including Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center. Marriott International traces its beginnings to a humble root beer stand opened by J. Willard and Alice Marriott in the early 1900s.





Donations for the floats are accepted, and every penny raised will help the hospital fund the life-saving therapies, highly specialized medical equipment, research, advanced training for staff and family assistance needed to ensure kids have the very best healthcare, as close to home as Bangor.

Please reserve your kit by Wednesday, Aug. 4 by contacting Erica Whitten, director of sales, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott TownePlace Suites, at erica.whitten@marriott.com or call 207-299-9073.