ELLSWORTH & PORTLAND – The Oxford County Committee of the Maine Community Foundation has awarded $36,663 in grants to six nonprofit organizations through the Community Building Grant Program.

Grant recipients include:



• Bethel Region Age-Friendly Community Initiative, to support an inter-generational outreach program, cheerful messages and valuable information mailed quarterly to the over-70-year-old residents of the community







• Bryant Pond Learning Center, to support the summer education science programs for rural and underserved youth in Oxford County



• Alan Day Community Garden, Norway, to increase access to local, nutritious and affordable food during the pandemic by providing a food center that supports community education from garden to table.

MaineCF donors made an additional four grants totaling $23,000 from donor-advised funds.

The Oxford County Fund is a permanent endowment that supports projects and nonprofits that strengthen communities in the county. Proposals are submitted through the MaineCF’s Community Building Grant Program and are reviewed by a committee of local leaders. The next proposal deadline is Feb. 15, 2022. Guidelines and a complete list of 2021 grants can be found at http://www.mainecf.org.

The Oxford County Fund is built through donations from the community. To donate to the fund, please visit our website at http://www.mainecf.org. If you would like more information about the fund or grant program, please contact MaineCF Director of Grantmaking Laura Lee at 207-412-0838 or by email at llee@mainecf.org.

Headquartered in Ellsworth, with additional personnel in Portland, Dover-Foxcroft, Mars Hill and Rockport, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to provide strong investments, personalized service, local expertise, and strategic giving to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. To learn more about the foundation, visit http://www.mainecf.org.

2021 Grants from the Oxford County Committee:



 Inland Woods + Trails, Bethel, to make good on a community hope and founding organizational principle to connect Bethel village to Mt. Abram: $7,000



 Harvest Hills Animal Shelter, Inc., Fryeburg, to create the spay and neuter outreach program, providing financially disadvantaged community members with veterinary resources and assisting in population control: $2,500



 River Valley Healthy Communities Coalition, Rumford, to establish a community-wide food pantry in the River Valley region: $4,163



2021 Grants from Donor-Advised Funds:



 Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, Norway, to help sustain the services of an Oncology Social Worker to provide emotional support and help cancer patients access resources: $10,000



 Count ME In!, Portland, to ensure more MSAD17/Agnes Gray students attend school consistently, gain proficiency in reading/math, access meals and health supports, and connect (students AND families) with adult mentors: $5,500



