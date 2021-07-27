PORTLAND — A pair of upcoming special events will provide the opportunity for Catholic young adults (ages 21-35) in Maine and beyond to gather for fun, prayer and in celebration of their shared faith and desire to spread God’s love and mercy in the world.

On Saturday, Aug. 7, there will be a gathering at the St. Gregory campgrounds, located on 24 North Raymond Road in Gray, from 1-3 p.m. with the option of attending Mass at 4 p.m. at St. Gregory. The free event is “BYOB&L” (bring your own non-alcoholic beverages and lunch) and will feature outdoor games and opportunities to socialize with other young adults. For more information, contact Hannah Gonneville in the Diocese of Portland’s Office of Lifelong Faith Formation, at 207-773-6471, extension 7885 or hannah.gonneville@portlanddiocese.org.

Then, on Sept. 10-12 the Diocese of Portland is teaming up with the Diocese of Manchester, New Hampshire, to offer a young adult retreat on rest and renewal at Camp Marist in Effingham, New Hampshire. The retreat aims to offer participants a break from the “hustle and bustle” of everyday life in which they can rest from the busy world and renew in mind, body, and spirit. The retreat will include social and free time, time for prayer, talks, small group sharing, and more. The cost of the retreat is $125. For more information or to register, contact Gonneville at the email address or phone number above.

The purpose of Catholic Young Adult ministry in the Diocese of Portland is to deliver comprehensive programming for young adults with catechesis being the foundation upon which such programs are developed. It provides leadership, resources, services, retreats, and conferences for the education, formation and evangelization of young adults and their families, promoting their important role in the Church in the process.