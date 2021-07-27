BELFAST — Word of mouth is spreading fast that the Belfast Maskers latest show is a hit! “Little Women – the Broadway Musical ” has brought each audience to their feet for standing ovations. The March sisters — traditional Meg, aspiring writer Jo, timid Beth and romantic Amy – and their mother, known as Marmee, are still beguiling 150 years after Louisa May Alcott wrote the original novel about family resilience through ups and downs during the Civil War.

The Maskers musical version, directed by Stage Director Erik Perkins and Musical Director Dominic Williams, has brought this family to life with an excellent local cast and a beautiful production. Outstanding performances by Abby Boucher as Jo, Olivia West as Meg, Aleah Sebrey as Beth, Mirabelle Kutsy-Durbin as Amy and April Rejman as Marmee. Also featured are Jared Nickerson, Grayson Koelbl, Meg Nickerson, Scott Taylor, Tristan Bannister, Roxanne Morse and Sarah Hughes. Musical accompanist is Jacob Callas.

Belfast resident Diedre Sousa was so enthusiastic about the show she emailed members of her local church congregation. “If you haven’t or have read ‘Little Women,’ seen or not seen [any] of the movie versions or the Broadway musical version, you have to see the locally performed really big performances of our many talented community members. More than once you might laugh out loud, shed a few tears, and feel goosebumps as voices sing out.”





Sousa continues, “The attention to details in costumes, set design, lighting nuances, piano accompaniment and scene changes brings the level of Community Theater up a few notches. To quote a visiting young New Yorker after the show ‘I’d say this is better than Broadway,’ to which I add, ‘So is the free parking, affordable prices and great seats for everyone!’ And [the] intermission treats were worth waiting for… Thank you, Belfast Maskers!”

The final four performances of “Little Women” are this Thursday to Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Basil Burwell Community Theater, 17 Court Street in Belfast. Tickets are available online at www.belfastmaskers.com/events. $20 adults/$15 ages 17 and under; 15 percent discount for groups of six or more. For more information, call 207-619-3256 or email info@belfastmaskers.com.