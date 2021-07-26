The Bangor Little League All-Stars did not manage a hit during their debut at this year’s Major Division baseball state tournament in Old Orchard Beach on Sunday.

But they did score the game’s only run in a 1-0 victory over Augusta.

The victory advances the District 3 champions to a winner’s bracket game at 6 p.m. Wednesday against District 6 winner Cumberland/North Yarmouth.





Bangor East scored the only run of its win over District 5 champion Augusta in the second inning, as Blaze Morris walked and came around to score on three wild pitches.

That was just enough offensive support for Bangor East pitcher Jacoby Harvey and his defense. Harvey pitched a two-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts.

Augusta mounted its biggest scoring threat by loading the bases with no one out in the first inning on a hit, a hit batter and a walk, but Harvey emerged unscathed by striking out the next three batters.

After an off-day Monday, the state Little League tournament for 11- and 12-year-olds continues Tuesday with two elimination contests. District 2 champion Medomak Valley of Waldoboro will face District 4 winner Saco at 4:30 p.m., followed by District 1 titlist Calais against Augusta at 7.