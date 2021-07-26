NEWCASTLE — One man was killed in a fatal motorcycle crash in Newcastle, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The crash on North Newcastle Road was reported around 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Thomas B. Atticks, 76, of Newcastle, was killed after he drifted off the roadway and his motorcycle collided with a tree stump. Atticks was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Investigators do not believe speed or alcohol are factors.

The road was closed until about 7 p.m. Saturday. The investigation is ongoing.