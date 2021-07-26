A Dexter man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a police officer.

Robert Chandler, 54, was arrested just after midnight on Monday, according to WABI news.

Police responded to a call from a resident who said that there was a person that she did not know on her property on Mill Street in Dexter.

When police arrived, Chandler allegedly shot at an officer from another building. The officer, who was hit by debris but was not hit by a bullet, was not injured, WABI reported.

Chandler is being held at the Penobscot County Jail, and has not been granted bail.