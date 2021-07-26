CAMDEN — The Shotwell Drive-In’s Summer Series continues with a special sailing feature for Camden Classics Cup, “The Race to Alaska”, on Thursday, July 29, and “Thelma and Louise”directed by Ridley Scott on Saturday, July 31. Both screenings will start at 8:30 p.m.

Zach Carver’s “The Race to Alaska” is a documentary following the visceral experience of racers as they compete in one of the most difficult endurance challenges in the world. Described as “the Iditarod, on a boat, with a chance of drowning or being eaten by a grizzly bear,” it’s amazing anyone enters at all. There are no motors and no support – and nobody finishes without a story. It’s an adrenaline-fueled, 750-mile boat race through the dangerous and spectacular wilderness of the Inside Passage to Alaska, one of the most complex and beautiful race courses on the planet. Through vast aerials, in-depth interviews, and raw racer-shot footage, “The Race to Alaska” tells the story of the race’s improbable inception and the journey of those who answered the call to action. This film is co-presented by the Camden Classics Cup regatta, taking place from July 29-31, and Maine Boats, Homes, and Harbors.

In Ridley Scott’s unconventional American road trip film, “Thelma and Louise,” housewife Thelma (Geena Davis) joins her friend Louise (Susan Sarandon) on a short fishing trip. However, their trip becomes a flight from the law when Louise shoots and kills a man who tries to assault Thelma at a bar. Louise decides to flee to Mexico and Thelma joins her. On the way, Thelma falls for sexy young thief J.D. (Brad Pitt) and the sympathetic Detective Slocumb (Harvey Keitel) tries to convince the two women to surrender before their fates are sealed. Simultaneously funny, heartbreaking, and peppered with action, Ridley Scott’s “Thelma & Louise” is a potent, well-acted road movie that transcends the feminist message at its core. This film is rated R.



The Shotwell Summer Series is sponsored by Bangor Savings Bank. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and are available online at pointsnorthinstitute.org/shotwell/. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Please arrive by 8:15. Late entry may not be permitted. The Shotwell is conveniently located off of Route 1 in Rockport. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged. Concessions — including Cold Toes Tacos — and restrooms are available on site.